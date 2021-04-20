Craig’s Paragliding
If skiing the vertiginous slopes of the Trois Vallées doesn’t do it for you, try paragliding over the mountains instead. With his eponymous company, Craig Jenkins offers tandem flights over Courchevel, La Tania, Méribel, and Bozel on the latest high-performance paragliders, giving guests the ultimate taste of freedom. Available in both summer and winter, the flights last anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes and go as high as 3,000 vertical feet. If you’re up for it, your instructor will even let you take the controls during your ride. Alternatively, you can just sit back, relax, and happily take in the views.