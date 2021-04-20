Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Craig’s Paragliding

2 Rue du Rocher, 75008 Saint-Bon-Tarentaise, France
Website
| +33 4 79 07 32 81
Craig’s Paragliding France

Craig’s Paragliding

If skiing the vertiginous slopes of the Trois Vallées doesn’t do it for you, try paragliding over the mountains instead. With his eponymous company, Craig Jenkins offers tandem flights over Courchevel, La Tania, Méribel, and Bozel on the latest high-performance paragliders, giving guests the ultimate taste of freedom. Available in both summer and winter, the flights last anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes and go as high as 3,000 vertical feet. If you’re up for it, your instructor will even let you take the controls during your ride. Alternatively, you can just sit back, relax, and happily take in the views.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points