Craftsman museum
3190 Lionshead Avenue
| +1 760-727-9492
More info
Tue - Sat 9am - 4pm
Awesome craftsmanship museum in CarlsbadThis place is incredible! Here at the craftsmanship museum you will find a couple hundred working miniature plane, boat and car engines, as well as models of sailing ships, dollhouses, cars and airplanes. Craftsmanship is creating a miniature model of an engine or other mechanical item that can actually work like the real thing. Here in Carlsbad, you will find the largest collection of craftsman items in the U.S.
The items here are donated from all over the world and the displays are set up so you don't have to do a lot of bending to check out and admire the fine detail of each piece.
My favorite display was of the 1/16 scale Corsair that was donated by the family of the man who spent 22 years creating it from scratch. The detailing is so accurate that when a Corsair was being rebuilt here in San Diego, they came to the museum to check out the model to help them make sure they had put it together correctly!
Even more cool is the workshop where you can get a tour to watch various miniature engines working, such as a tiny vacuum engine, and see the things they are building in there.
Pictured here is a model of a motorcycle made entirely out of watch parts. Admission is free and photography is encouraged.