Craft Victoria

31 Flinders Lane
Located down a narrow roadway, this store-meets-gallery features contemporary crafts by some of Melbourne’s most talented artisans. You’ll find earthy stoneware by Andrei Davidoff, timber decor items by Helen Walsh, chunky ceramic necklaces from Ivona, and koala plush toys by Edwina Bolger amid a curated and ever-changing range of other pieces. The retail assistants are often makers themselves and know many of the featured designers, so they can tell you a bit about how and where each piece is made. A showcase for the best of Melbourne’s vibrant design culture, Craft Victoria is a great place to pick up the perfect gift or souvenir, or catch innovative exhibitions and events.
By Ellie Cobb , AFAR Contributor

