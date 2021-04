CrackBIRD LSB College / Eastern Tandoori, William St S, Dublin, D02 T205, Ireland

Maximum Flavor Deft use of social media—you can tweet for a seat and get a special deal—enabled a pop-up poultry joint to settle into long-term industrial-chic digs in 2011. Atmosphere, like the menu, is minimalist. Flavors are not. The addictive qualities of the wings, and the soy-and-garlic half or whole birds, help explain the long lines of chicken fanatics waiting to get in. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue.