Crab Cracker Seafood Bar

5 Salmon Landing Suite 114, Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA
Website
| +1 907-247-2866
Seafood Feast in Alaska Ketchikan Alaska United States

More info

Mon - Sat 4:30pm - 8pm
Thur, Fri 11:30am - 1:30pm

Seafood Feast in Alaska

After you get off your cruise I advise you to avoid the tourist traps, the Russian jewelry shops and the Jade on sale at "low" prices.
Instead head straight for the Crab Cracker Seafood Bar where you can taste one of the best seafood feasts in Alaska.

Yes you may have the European all-inclusive package where all food onboard your ship is free but did you really come all this way just to eat pasta and mashed potatoes with a side of steak in one sitting without judgement?
You might have but what's a trip to Alaska without any seafood?
From the fried oysters to the sweet Alaskan crab legs you will not be disappointed you treated yourself. In fact you'll end up bragging to the others who were stuck bartering for that necklace at the Russian jewelry shop - heads up...it'll be at your next cruise port.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

