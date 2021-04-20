Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Coyote Point

Coyote Point, San Mateo, CA 94401, USA
Website
Coyote Point Trails San Mateo California United States

Coyote Point Trails

Coyote Point local recreation area has all kinds of activities for friends and families—pack a picnic, got for a jog, stroll along the beach, checkout the saltwater marsh or watch shorebirds, boats and planes go by. Magic Mountain Playground, complete with castle-and-dragon-themed play structure, is perfect for young kids. Paved pathways connect the landscaped parks and are good for strollers, casual walks or low-impact running.

Of the five trails in the park, the Shoreline Trail is my favorite. The only unpaved path in the park, is perfect for birdwatching along the salt marsh!

.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points