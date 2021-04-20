Coyote Point
Coyote Point, San Mateo, CA 94401, USA
Photo courtesy of Wiki Commons
Coyote Point TrailsCoyote Point local recreation area has all kinds of activities for friends and families—pack a picnic, got for a jog, stroll along the beach, checkout the saltwater marsh or watch shorebirds, boats and planes go by. Magic Mountain Playground, complete with castle-and-dragon-themed play structure, is perfect for young kids. Paved pathways connect the landscaped parks and are good for strollers, casual walks or low-impact running.
Of the five trails in the park, the Shoreline Trail is my favorite. The only unpaved path in the park, is perfect for birdwatching along the salt marsh!
.