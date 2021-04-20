Coyhaique
Coyhaique, Aysén Region, Chile
Two Lakes & Seven Rivers in Coyhaique, ChileSee our full list of Where to Go in 2015.
The Aisen region, with the capital Coyhaique, is the least inhibited region in all of Chile. With only the unpaved Carretera Austral coming down from the north and the large glacial ice field to the South, the region is largely cut off from the rest of the country.
Renowned for its world-class fly-fishing, pristine rivers, and mountain peaks, enthusiasts head down to pampered lodges like Dos Lagos every summer (November to March) to delight.
Dos Lagos is a private lodge (entire lodge rented from groups of 2-20 people) located on its own (two!) lakes with a network of seven rivers, only 30 minutes from the Coyhaique airport but a world away. You arrive via private boat crossing the deep green lake. Encased by mountains inhabited by the "Huemel" (endangered South Andean deer), the steep hills are an arena for a series of mountain biking paths and hiking trails. Board a jet boat to navigate the shallow streams for a day of fishing (and probably the most trout you've caught in your life). Upon return, your private chef flown down from Santiago has prepared a feast and your masseuse will knead your muscles to bliss.
Contact hotel directly for rates.
Photo: Francisco Ramirez (http://eatwineblog.com)