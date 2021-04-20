Cows Whistler
4314 Main St Unit 1, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
| +1 604-938-9822
Sun - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm
Never Too Cold for an Ice CreamDespite the snow and the freezing cold temperatures, an ice cream still sounded like a good idea. Lucky for us, we found Cows in the middle of the Village Stroll, serving over 32 unique and interesting flavors.
With fresh ingredients imported from all over the world and cream with 16% butterfat content, this super premium treat can be enjoyed year-round.