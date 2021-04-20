Where are you going?
Cows Whistler

4314 Main St Unit 1, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Website
| +1 604-938-9822
Never Too Cold for an Ice Cream Whistler Canada
Sun - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

Never Too Cold for an Ice Cream

Despite the snow and the freezing cold temperatures, an ice cream still sounded like a good idea. Lucky for us, we found Cows in the middle of the Village Stroll, serving over 32 unique and interesting flavors.

With fresh ingredients imported from all over the world and cream with 16% butterfat content, this super premium treat can be enjoyed year-round.
By Kevin Favro , AFAR Contributor

