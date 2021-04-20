Where are you going?
Coworth Park

Blacknest Rd, Sunningdale, Ascot SL5 7SE, UK
Website
| +44 1344 876600
Cocktails in the British Countryside

Coworth Park, a gorgeous 240-acre property just 45 minutes outside of London in the town of Ascot, is the perfect place to live out your British countryside fantasies. It's the only hotel in the UK that has its own polo fields and some of the rooms used to be stables. I'd end my days in the Barn, a casual gastropub appropriately housed in an old converted barn. They take the horse theme to the extreme, even serving the warm bread in feed bags. The second-floor bar has horse tacks on the walls and chandeliers made from cooking pots. It also has one of the best selections of gin I've ever seen. When I told the bartender I was a negroni fan he made me this riff on the classic cocktail.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

