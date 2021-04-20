Covington Inn Bed and Breakfast
100 Harriet Island Rd, St Paul, MN 55107, USA
| +1 651-292-1411
Photo by Xynn Tii
Covington Inn Bed and BreakfastWhy we love it: A B&B that floats in view of the St. Paul skyline
The Highlights:
- The novelty of overnighting on a towboat
- Smartly designed staterooms with fireplaces for cooler evenings
- A riverside setting with skyline views
The Review:
One of America’s few floating bed-and-breakfasts, the Covington Inn offers a unique stay within walking distance of downtown St. Paul. Anchored in the Mississippi River, the three-story towboat features four smartly designed staterooms complete with built-in cabinets, nautical antiques, and simple furnishings from the Covington’s work era. Trimmed in mahogany, brass, and bronze, rooms also include private baths, deck access, and working fireplaces for cooler nights.
Windows and portals in the boat’s tiered design flood the interiors with natural light and provide picture-perfect views of the St. Paul skyline. When not gazing at the river from your bed, head to the salon, where you can savor a home-cooked breakfast, browse a library of historic river and shipping books, or relax on a fireside couch. If you’re interested in the boat’s backstory, seek out innkeeper Liz Miller, who can tell you how the Covington became a prototype for the modern towboat and helped set the pace for America’s postwar economic boom. Note: Guests must be at least 14 years old.