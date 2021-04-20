Not a Free Show

This is not a free show. Not, that is, if you are satisfied with the performance. Various performers - singers, acrobats, puppeteers and so on - dazzle audiences with impromptu entertainment at the center of the Covent Garden Market. If you haven't already been awed by the eclectic mix of artistry, home-spun and professional, filling the stores and stalls of the Market's labyrinth layout, you will be wonderstruck at center stage. Pictured here, two young men balance and bend to the sound of a Jamaican CD on a portable player. Their energy went hopping and hurling and inspired rhythmic audience participation. And when they passed that hat around for a few pounds sterling "if we were satisfied" I had no qualms about throwing half a dozen in.