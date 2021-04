Covent Garden

To a Hermetic Voyager synchronicity is the link between the temporal and the spatial, the intersecting point where human experience resides.To truly live is to improvise but not without a vague sense of destination.I have been to London many times. And it is never the same to me. Although I am greeted by familiarities - mostly in the atmosphere, the way the air feels in the tunnels of the underground as the train approaches. The doors opening like gaping mouths of a beast that will carry us through the network of arteries beneath the city. Mind The Gap.From tour guides to guide books, I look for unusual encounters that deepen my understanding of world and of self. Each journey is an exploration beyond what I think I may know. We found our guide book in a soaked alley way of Covenent Garden."Synchronicity bridges the gaps between the conscious and the unconscious, between the world of mind and the world of objective events." And so we follow ...