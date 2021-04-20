Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel 75-5660 Palani Rd, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA

Kamehameha's Heiau and Hotel A Heiau (temple) of King Kamehameha lazily floats near the Courtyard Marriott's King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel. The heiau was rebuilt by the King as his temple. Not used for human sacrifice as in other temples, this location was dedicated to the god of peace and prosperity.



A beautiful and historic locale, the hotel is within a short walk to the shops of Kailua-Kona and a brief drive from the Kona International Airport. Compared to the resorts at Waikoloa, this hotel is modestly priced and offers a number of amenities and activities in addition to the properties proximity to Kailua-Kona.



