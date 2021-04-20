Where are you going?
Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel

75-5660 Palani Rd, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
| +1 808-329-2911
Kamehameha's Heiau and Hotel Kailua Kona Hawaii United States
Kamehameha's Heiau and Hotel

A Heiau (temple) of King Kamehameha lazily floats near the Courtyard Marriott's King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel. The heiau was rebuilt by the King as his temple. Not used for human sacrifice as in other temples, this location was dedicated to the god of peace and prosperity.

A beautiful and historic locale, the hotel is within a short walk to the shops of Kailua-Kona and a brief drive from the Kona International Airport. Compared to the resorts at Waikoloa, this hotel is modestly priced and offers a number of amenities and activities in addition to the properties proximity to Kailua-Kona.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
