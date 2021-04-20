Where are you going?
Court Yard Restaurant & Lounge

2024 US-23, Alpena, MI 49707, USA
Website
| +1 989-356-9511
Eat Farm To Table at The Courtyard in Alpena, MI Alpena Michigan United States

More info

Sun - Sat 4pm - 10pm

Across the asphalt parking lot from this stone restaurant built in the 80's with a rustic shabby-chic interior that makes you feel like you've entered the home of a good friend, lies the massive garden where the majority of The Courtyard's produce is grown. Owners Chris and Laura took over this Alpena landmark in 2006, after spending time in Italy and being inspired by the freshness of the food there. The garden is a community affair and is tended to by family and local friends. The Courtyard feels like a kind of "Cheers" with a wonderful sense of familiarity, but with a wide selection of unique beers on tap and organically grown beets and basil. Quite a beautiful combination.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

