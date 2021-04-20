Court Yard Restaurant & Lounge

Eat Farm To Table at The Courtyard in Alpena, MI
Across the asphalt parking lot from this stone restaurant built in the 80's with a rustic shabby-chic interior that makes you feel like you've entered the home of a good friend, lies the massive garden where the majority of The Courtyard's produce is grown. Owners Chris and Laura took over this Alpena landmark in 2006, after spending time in Italy and being inspired by the freshness of the food there. The garden is a community affair and is tended to by family and local friends. The Courtyard feels like a kind of "Cheers" with a wonderful sense of familiarity, but with a wide selection of unique beers on tap and organically grown beets and basil. Quite a beautiful combination.