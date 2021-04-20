Where are you going?
Courchevel 1850

73120 Saint-Bon-Tarentaise, France
Website
| +33 4 79 08 00 29
Courchevel 1850 France

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Named for its altitude, Courchevel 1850 is the most prestigious of the eight ski resorts in the Trois Vallées (the largest ski area in the world). It’s also the fanciest—nowhere else will you find a chair lift designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Here, the varied terrain and glorious snow, together with the luxury hotels, gourmet restaurants, and designer boutiques, draw a glitzy crowd, all eager to see and be seen. When not gallivanting in town, visitors can easily reach the slopes via beautifully maintained, state-of-the-art lifts and gondolas that depart from the heart of the village.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

