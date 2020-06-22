Cour des Vosges 19 Place des Vosges, 75004 Paris, France

Cour des Vosges Why we love it: An exclusive hideaway on the city’s most genteel square



The Highlights:

- Just twelve rooms, all with views over Place des Vosges

- Original 17th-century features and beamed ceilings

- The plunge-pool-sized hot tub hidden in the basement



The Review:

Only the Evok group could transform one of the last undeveloped hôtel particuliers on Place des Vosges into an intimate, twelve-room mansion that blends 17th-century elegance, 1970s style, and homey vibes—if your idea of home involves Inox four-poster beds, crystal whisky decanters, and stacks of art books, that is. Opened in October 2019, Cour des Vosges joins older siblings Nolinski, Brach, and Sinner. Each property in the group has a distinct sensibility, but they all embody a certain boldness and attitude. Here, anything too flashy is concealed behind true-to-period folding shutters or tempered by the rooms’ classical proportions. Entry to the hotel is via a bijou internal courtyard, where the first thing you notice is Cour des Vosges signature scent—heavy on the florals, to match the grassy gardens for which Place des Vosges is now known (although it started life as a somewhat less verdant royal square in the late 1600s under King Louis XIII). A grand staircase, curling around a glass elevator, links the different floors.



As dictated by French architectural tradition, rooms on the first floor have the highest ceilings, with those on each subsequent floor becoming more compact until you reach cozy hideaways under the eaves. Every room has views over Place des Vosges—a privilege unique to the hotel—and some even feature bathtubs up against the windows, so you can take in the view surrounded by Guerlin bubbles. Pick of the bunch are the first-floor suites, where architects Lecoadic & Scotto preserved the magnificent ceiling beams and the rooms’ original proportions while sectioning the space to make it functional. Remarkably, the sarcophagi-esque beds, enclosed by sliding walls of thick stainless steel, work with the plush, earth-toned fabrics and the odd piece of weathered statuary. Each room comes with a gallery guide to the artworks displayed within the hotel. Some can be interconnected, although Cours des Vosges isn’t the obvious choice for anything other than a romantic getaway.



Downstairs, Yann Brys’s divine pastries are served on the tea room terrace. There’s no proper restaurant here for evening meals, although truffled croque-monsieurs can be spirited to your bedroom. And what Cours des Vosges lacks in the facilities of a larger hotel, it makes up for with the Roman bath in the basement: an enormous, softly lit plunge pool sequestered beneath vaulted ceilings.