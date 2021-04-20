Where are you going?
Cour des Loges

6 Rue du Bœuf, 69005 Lyon, France
Website
| +33 4 72 77 44 44
Located in the heart of Lyon’s beautifully preserved, Renaissance-era Old Town, this five-star hotel offers an ideal setting (close to several must-see sites and museums) as well as one of the city’s most outstanding restaurants. Made up of four graceful mansions dating as far back as the 14th century, the building itself is a historic destination, complete with its own traboule (a covered passageway between buildings found primarily in Lyon). Elegant guest rooms boast details like beamed ceilings, authentic frescoes, and hand-painted headboards, while luxurious bathrooms offer every modern convenience, including deep-soaking tubs and Pure Altitude products. At the Michelin-starred Les Loges restaurant, chef Anthony Bonnet—a star on Lyon’s impressive culinary scene—serves refined dishes that highlight the local terroir, from warm foie gras served in a hollowed-out orange to a signature pigeon crusted with cereal.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

