Country Squire For Men

4404 N Ocean Dr, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Website
| +1 954-776-5940
Good Old Southern Style: Country Squire Menswear

South Florida has its own, distinct style. At Country Squire Menswear in Lauderdale by the Sea, set yourself apart from others with custom suits, pants, jackets, polos, shorts and ties. The boutique is located only two blocks rom the beach.

I popped in on a sunny afternoon, my father wanted to check out a few shirts. The staff was helpful in recommending an ensemble that matched his Southern style. It was a fantastic upgrade to his wardrobe, and we were conveniently located near some of the best bars/restaurants in the area. Be sure to check out the pastel colored suits and boat shoes.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

