Country Club Plaza

Kansas City's Spanish-Inspired Shopping and Entertainment Landmark

One of the country’s most beautiful shopping districts, this 1920s outdoor space was inspired by Spanish architecture. There are fifteen blocks of high-end retailers, great dining (including local favorites Blanc Burgers + Bottles, The Classic Cup, Gram & Dun, and Starker’s, which has one of the best wine lists in the city), luxury spas, a movie theater, and nightlife all walkable from hotels across Brush Creek or a ten-minute ride from downtown. From Thanksgiving night to mid-January, the world famous Plaza Lights illuminate the district deep into the night, creating a gorgeous Christmas shopping experience, best enjoyed walking or by a horse carriage ride. The best kept secret on the Plaza is pastry chef Lisa Clark’s Cupcake A La Mode off the main path on Wyandotte (try the red velvet with buttercream icing), and for a drink, walk in O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, look to the left of the bar for a staircase. That takes you to the rooftop, shaded in summer and heated in winter—the best watering hole on the Plaza. Bring your tennis racket and schedule some court time at the Plaza Tennis Center, the most picturesque public tennis courts I’ve played.



