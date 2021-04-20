Where are you going?
Country Club Plaza

4706 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112, USA
Website
| +1 816-753-0100
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 7pm
Thur 10am - 9pm

Kansas City's Fall Festival

The Country Club Plaza, famous for its spectacular Spanish-inspired architecture and holiday lights display, also hosts one of the largest arts fairs in the country. One weekend in mid-September, the eight-block shopping district is transformed into an outdoor gallery featuring the best in KC, Midwestern, and national independent artists. The selection is juried, and most artists will ship if you’re travelling. Beyond the art, there are three stages of local musicians, dozens of food tents featuring the Plaza’s upscale eateries, beer from local favorite Boulevard Brewery, and plenty of seating if you need a break from the action. To avoid the traffic, the MAX bus will drop you off and pick you up from most hotels.
By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

Stephen Himes
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Kansas City's Spanish-Inspired Shopping and Entertainment Landmark

One of the country’s most beautiful shopping districts, this 1920s outdoor space was inspired by Spanish architecture. There are fifteen blocks of high-end retailers, great dining (including local favorites Blanc Burgers + Bottles, The Classic Cup, Gram & Dun, and Starker’s, which has one of the best wine lists in the city), luxury spas, a movie theater, and nightlife all walkable from hotels across Brush Creek or a ten-minute ride from downtown. From Thanksgiving night to mid-January, the world famous Plaza Lights illuminate the district deep into the night, creating a gorgeous Christmas shopping experience, best enjoyed walking or by a horse carriage ride. The best kept secret on the Plaza is pastry chef Lisa Clark’s Cupcake A La Mode off the main path on Wyandotte (try the red velvet with buttercream icing), and for a drink, walk in O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, look to the left of the bar for a staircase. That takes you to the rooftop, shaded in summer and heated in winter—the best watering hole on the Plaza. Bring your tennis racket and schedule some court time at the Plaza Tennis Center, the most picturesque public tennis courts I’ve played.

