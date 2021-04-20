Country Club Lima Hotel

Pisco Sours and Old-School Charm

The posh setting and old-world service of the Country Club Lima’s English Bar make it a destination in and of itself, but the fact that the bar serves up the best version of the Pisco sour in town doesn’t hurt either. Instead of the overly sweetened version of the grape brandy, simple syrup, lime juice, bitters, and egg white cocktail sold to tourists in Miraflores, Barranco, and Centro, here you’ll sip a more refreshing rendition while enjoying canapés and appreciating the professional service of the tuxedoed bartenders. It may also be the most expensive Pisco sour in Lima, but it’ll be worth it when you have less of a headache afterwards.



