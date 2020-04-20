Country Bookshelf 28 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715, USA

Country Bookshelf Bozeman’s Country Bookshelf has been a women-owned business since it opened in 1957. Founded by Polly Renne in a small shop just off the town’s central Tracy Avenue, the independent bookstore has since occupied a main street chapel and later a two-story downtown building, which is where the landmark bookshop has been since 1986. Owned today by Ariana Paliobagis, the Country Bookshelf offers everything from graphic novels and literary fiction to cookbooks and historical memoirs. In addition to its diverse reading selections, the store also hosts regular author events and workshops.