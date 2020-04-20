Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Country Bookshelf

28 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715, USA
Website
| +1 406-587-0166

Country Bookshelf

Bozeman’s Country Bookshelf has been a women-owned business since it opened in 1957. Founded by Polly Renne in a small shop just off the town’s central Tracy Avenue, the independent bookstore has since occupied a main street chapel and later a two-story downtown building, which is where the landmark bookshop has been since 1986. Owned today by Ariana Paliobagis, the Country Bookshelf offers everything from graphic novels and literary fiction to cookbooks and historical memoirs. In addition to its diverse reading selections, the store also hosts regular author events and workshops.
By Sarah Buder , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

Will We Be Able to Travel This Summer?
Will We Be Able to Travel This Summer?
Essential Movies Set in New York City to Stream Right Now
Essential Movies Set in New York City to Stream Right Now
How to Support Small Businesses in Italy When You Can’t Travel There
How to Support Small Businesses in Italy When You Can’t Travel There
8 of the Best Botanical Gardens Around the World
8 of the Best Botanical Gardens Around the World