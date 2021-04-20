Cottage [CLOSED]
1857 Northwest 15th Street
| +1 305-267-3410
Photo by Cottage Miami
Mon - Fri 9am - 4:30pm
Nautical Menswear in MiamiAs you walk along Sunset Harbour, you’ll stumble upon Cottage, a cozy little house-turned-boutique in Miami. The store draws inspiration from Nantucket, with distressed woods, French blues, a beach cruiser, and a sisal rug.
Owner Ariel Burman aimed to create a laid-back men's lifestyle boutique, where shoppers can enjoy a local craft beer while browsing everything from clothing and shoes to grooming supplies. Brands include Monsieur Lacenaire, Saturdays Surf NYC, Stubbs and Wootton, Sunspel, Todd Snyder, and Want Les Essentials de la Vie. The style is nautical, sophisticated, and casually elegant.