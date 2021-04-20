Costa Nova Costa Nova do Prado, 3830-451 Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal

Candy-striped Houses Costa Nova is a beach resort in the Aveiro district in Portugal. It is famous for its multi-colored candy-striped beach houses lining the main promenade. When you leave the city of Aveiro, go over the bridge to the beaches and at the end of the bridge turn left to reach the Costa Nova.



The houses face the Aveiro lagoon and behind them is the long, wide, white beach on the Atlantic. From March - October swimming and the beach are best. Or try biking, canoeing, fishing, or sailing for a good time. Spend some time watching the fishermen out on the water in their colorful moliceiros (upturned- prow traditional boats).



There are several cafes, sweet shops, restaurants, and stores along the promenade.



I am fascinated each time I see this adorable well-kept beach town. The town looks like something out of a Mother Goose book. Costa Nova just makes you feel happy and festive.



Try it if you are in the area - you'll see what I mean!