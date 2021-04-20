Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Costa Nova do Prado

Costa Nova do Prado, 3830-451 Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal
The beautiful stripped houses of Costa Nova Gafanha da Encarnação Portugal

The beautiful stripped houses of Costa Nova

A short driving distance from Aveiro toward the ocean, you can discover a typical beach where the charm of many wooden houses with colorful strips is quite exceptional. If you can plan your visit, make sure not to miss the sunset or sunrise over Costa Nova, when the colors of the houses are dramatically showing.
Beside the 'haystacks' (the name for these wooden stripped houses) Costa Nova is also one of the great Portuguese beaches for water sports, windsurfing and kitesurfing

Walking along these colorful houses felt as walking in a movie set for an urban/UTOPIA location.
Bring your camera to have some picture-perfect spots
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points