Costa Nova do Prado Costa Nova do Prado, 3830-451 Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal

The beautiful stripped houses of Costa Nova A short driving distance from Aveiro toward the ocean, you can discover a typical beach where the charm of many wooden houses with colorful strips is quite exceptional. If you can plan your visit, make sure not to miss the sunset or sunrise over Costa Nova, when the colors of the houses are dramatically showing.

Beside the 'haystacks' (the name for these wooden stripped houses) Costa Nova is also one of the great Portuguese beaches for water sports, windsurfing and kitesurfing



Walking along these colorful houses felt as walking in a movie set for an urban/UTOPIA location.

Bring your camera to have some picture-perfect spots