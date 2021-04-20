Costa
Km. 3.1, PR-102, Mayagüez, 00682, Puerto Rico
| +1 787-832-2010
Experiencing Internationalized Puerto Rican Food by the WaterAs I sipped my passion fruit mimosa by the beach while admiring my ceviche in plantain baskets, I knew mom had taken me to the new best restaurant in Puerto Rico.
Costa has a fresh atmosphere no matter where you decide to sit (with paintings that look like palm trees and fish made out of water splashes inside and an ocean outside) with an even fresher selection of food. The menu consists of revolutionary takes on authentic Puerto Rican dishes.
I wanted to marry the lollipops--salmon bites coated with a bacalaito (Puerto Rican cod fritter) dough on a stick.
After these arrived, we got sancocho with pegao on the house (in lieu of the bread or salads most places offer). Sancocho s a heartwarming stew with meat, roots, and vegetables--and, in this case, pegao. Pegao is crunchy rice from the bottom of the pan and Puerto Ricans often battle over who gets it. The contrast in texture will blow your mind.
My entree consisted of a mofongo (mashed plantain) filled with French chicken fricassee. I got it with a side of pumpkin risotto.
Although I could barely finish my scrumptious meal, I had to order the mil hojas (which literally translates into "a thousand sheets"). The puff pastry dough sheets were bathed in a delicate sweet sauce and topped with strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.