Chic Boutique

This hip boutique on Aristides, part bookstore and part clothing and home-décor retailer, subliminally screams Brooklyn cool. The owner of Cosset is a culture vulture who also runs a production company called Musik+Arte with a renowned Mendocenean deejay; they bring big-name musicians and underground bands to Mendoza . You can buy tickets for their shows at the store. Arístides Villanueva 537; +54 261 425 8150