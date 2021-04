Cortona 52044 Cortona, Province of Arezzo, Italy

Cortona Carbo Loading The beautiful Tuscan village of Cortona might be best known as the setting for Francis Mayes' "Under the Tuscan Sun," but I'll always remember it as the city with the best raviolis in Tuscany. I pride myself as being a ravioli connoisseur of sorts - I can't pass up trying any ravioli I see on a menu. The best I found in all of Italy, though, were these delicious veal raviolis smothered in a rich tomato sauce. The best cuisine Tuscany has to offer!