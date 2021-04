Tuscany Unfiltered 52044 Cortona, Province of Arezzo, Italy

Cooking In A Real Italian Kitchen Agritourism has become a big business in Tuscany from cooking schools to farm rentals. Alessandra Federici (far right) took a non-traditional route to building her agritourism business. She opened a cooking school in her own home. This deeply authentic and intimate class not only opened my eyes to how Italians cook, but how they approach and share food with others.