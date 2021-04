Cortona 52044 Cortona, Province of Arezzo, Italy

On the Road to Cortona While in Italy in May, my husband and I especially enjoyed our drives through Tuscany and Umbria. The hill towns throughout the region are wonderful to explore, and the views along the winding cypress-lined roads are picture perfect, like these rustic houses nestled in the hills just outside Cortona. On any trip to Tuscany a visit to charming Cortona, the setting for Frances Mayes' novel "Under the Tuscan Sun," is a must do.