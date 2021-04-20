Corso Lechería
At this dairy outside Fraijanes, a one-of-a-kind bilingual tour opens a window onto local farming. The two-hour experience flies by, taking visitors from the milking stations all the way through the process that transforms milk from its raw form to its final near-perfect state as cheese. (Don’t worry: There are plenty of samples on offer at an on-site store.) Then the tour moves outside to the garden for a ride aboard the region’s gaily colored oxcarts that roll past the farm’s strawberry fields. Children, especially, will enjoy seeing all the bunnies, pigs, horses, and hens.