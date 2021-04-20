Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Corso Lechería

Alajuela Province, Alajuela, Costa Rica
Website
| +506 2482 1024
Corso Lechería Alajuela Costa Rica

More info

Sun 7am - 12am
Mon - Sat 7am - 4am

Corso Lechería

At this dairy outside Fraijanes, a one-of-a-kind bilingual tour opens a window onto local farming. The two-hour experience flies by, taking visitors from the milking stations all the way through the process that transforms milk from its raw form to its final near-perfect state as cheese. (Don’t worry: There are plenty of samples on offer at an on-site store.) Then the tour moves outside to the garden for a ride aboard the region’s gaily colored oxcarts that roll past the farm’s strawberry fields. Children, especially, will enjoy seeing all the bunnies, pigs, horses, and hens.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points