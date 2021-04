Corso Italia Corso Italia, Genova GE, Italy

Zuppa di Pesce If you like to eat straight from the sea, the small restaurants along the Corso Italia are perfect spots for a cold glass of white wine and a bowl of piping hot fish soup from the waters directly off your seaside perch. Normally including deep red shrimp, plump orange mussels, and chunks of flaky white fish, the zuppa di pesce makes for an incredible lunch.