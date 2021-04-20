Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Corredor Cultural

Calle Colima, Hab Valle Ceylan, 54150 Tlalnepantla, Méx., Mexico
Website
Condesa's and Roma's Cultural Corridor Tlalnepantla Mexico

Condesa's and Roma's Cultural Corridor

Twice a year, galleries, restaurants, cultural organizations, and retail businesses in the artsy neighborhoods of Roma and Condesa gather together to host a community "cultural corridor." The event, known as El Corredor Cultural Roma Condesa, is free and visitors can download a self-guided walking map indicating all of the participating businesses along the route. The corredor runs primarily along Calle Colima, but many side streets radiating off Colima also participate.

Each iteration of the corredor has a particular theme, but every cycle features a wide range of activities and attractions, from gallery exhibits, photo walks, and mini-fiction contests to special activities designed for kids. The purpose of the corredor is, in the words of its organizers, "to recover a sense of public space and repair of the social fabric through contemporary culture."

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points