Corredor Cultural
Calle Colima, Hab Valle Ceylan, 54150 Tlalnepantla, Méx., Mexico
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Condesa's and Roma's Cultural CorridorTwice a year, galleries, restaurants, cultural organizations, and retail businesses in the artsy neighborhoods of Roma and Condesa gather together to host a community "cultural corridor." The event, known as El Corredor Cultural Roma Condesa, is free and visitors can download a self-guided walking map indicating all of the participating businesses along the route. The corredor runs primarily along Calle Colima, but many side streets radiating off Colima also participate.
Each iteration of the corredor has a particular theme, but every cycle features a wide range of activities and attractions, from gallery exhibits, photo walks, and mini-fiction contests to special activities designed for kids. The purpose of the corredor is, in the words of its organizers, "to recover a sense of public space and repair of the social fabric through contemporary culture."