Corporate Helicopters

3753 John J Montgomery Dr #1, San Diego, CA 92123, USA
Website
| +1 858-505-5650
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

Gorgeous views of San Diego from a helicopter!

San Diego is a beautiful city with gorgeous beaches and what better way to take it all in than with a helicopter tour! This photo was taken while flying over Torrey Pines beach in San Diego.

You can choose either a short flight over the beaches and city, a wine tasting flight or there's even a two day excursion to Baja California!

The helicopter was small, so it's not overcrowded and the large bubble exterior provided amazing views. The ride was awesome and I definitely recommend this to anyone who enjoys new experiences!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
