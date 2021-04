Corporate Helicopters

Gorgeous views of San Diego from a helicopter!

San Diego is a beautiful city with gorgeous beaches and what better way to take it all in than with a helicopter tour! This photo was taken while flying over Torrey Pines beach in San Diego You can choose either a short flight over the beaches and city, a wine tasting flight or there's even a two day excursion to Baja California!The helicopter was small, so it's not overcrowded and the large bubble exterior provided amazing views. The ride was awesome and I definitely recommend this to anyone who enjoys new experiences!