Lunch at the Archaeological Site of Corozal
The northern-most city in Belize
, Corozal Town is essentially built over and around the Maya site of Santa Rita. Across Corozal-Chetumal Bay is another Maya site, the archaeological reserve of Cerros. Plan a full day to visit both sites and in between, eat lunch in Corozal Town, where abundant options include local fare, Chinese restaurants and even taco stands with fresh-squeezed orange juice. While in town, keep an eye out for the mural by artist Manuel Villamor Reyes that depicts important moments in the history of Corozal.