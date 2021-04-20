Coronado, CA
sunset over Point LomaNeeding a break from the endless grey of Seattle during the last year we lived there, my wife and I flew down to San Diego for a few days.
Just walking out of the airport and encountering the palm-lined parking lot was enough to make us giddy: sun! A few days later, we had fish tacos on Coronado Island before watching the sun set behind Point Loma, angler and gulls silhouetted against the orange sky.
February--the rest of the country is mired in the blahs...San Diego sits in its winter-blessed corner of the country, a therapeutic beacon of sunshine...