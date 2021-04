Corniglia 19018 Corniglia, SP, Italy

Scale a Cliff to the Sea All through the town of Corniglia--one of the five small towns that compose Cinque Terre, Italy--there are signs that say "to the sea" with an arrow pointed off the cliff at the edge of town. This tiny town ought to be on everyone's must see list for all of Italy. Make sure to trek down the cliff and go for a swim in the crystal azure water.