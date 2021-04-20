A City Rises

Recently I had a long layover in Doha, Qatar for the sole purpose of seeing the Islamic Art Museum. The museum is an exceptionally beautiful example of I. M. Pei skill as an architect and the collection it houses is equally wonderful.



I took this picture in the courtyard of the museum. Everywhere I looked across the expanse of water I saw new construction, high rises going up and improvements being made.



Doha really has a lot going for it. For my short 36 hour visit, I actually saw quite a bit: Katara, Souq Waqif and of course the Islamic Art Museum. I will definitely try to incorporate it again in my future travel plans to see more of it and what the surrounding areas have to offer.



