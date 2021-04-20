Cornerstone Gardens
23570 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
| +1 707-933-3010
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Design, Wine, and DineThe Cornerstone Gardens have to be the coolest place in the California wine country! Located at the gateway of the Sonoma and Napa Valleys this unique venue offers cutting edge landscape design, boutique shopping, art galleries, wine, and gourmet food all in one place.
You'll want to spend some time in the gardens to fully experience the landscape architect installations by world renowned designers. Try wine from three different vineyards. After you have worked up an appetite from exploring the several acres of garden mazes and taking in the vast vistas of the neighboring vineyards, have an amazing lunch or dinner at the Argentinean restaurant there.
And every traveler has to take a photo sitting in the super large rocking chair located out front. The Cornerstone Gardens is like a play-land for adults!