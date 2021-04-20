Where are you going?
Corner Bakery Cafe

3333 Bristol St #1805, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA
Website
| +1 714-966-2404
Sun 8:30am - 6:30pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 9pm
Sat 8:30am - 8pm

Healthy Options

The Corner Bakery and Cafe serves nutritious soups, salads, and sandwiches, and their community partnerships mean you can feel good about eating there. Has low-calorie kids' menus.

By Keph Senett , AFAR Local Expert

Keph Senett
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Healthy Options

