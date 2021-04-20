Corner Bakery Cafe
3333 Bristol St #1805, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA
| +1 714-966-2404
Photo courtesy of the Corner Bakery Cafe
More info
Sun 8:30am - 6:30pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 9pm
Sat 8:30am - 8pm
Healthy OptionsThe Corner Bakery and Cafe serves nutritious soups, salads, and sandwiches, and their community partnerships mean you can feel good about eating there. Has low-calorie kids' menus.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Healthy Options
This bakery serves nutritious soups, salads, and sandwiches, and their community partnership initiatives mean you can feel good about supporting them. They also offer low calorie and kids' menus.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Healthy Options
This bakery serves nutritious soups, salads, and sandwiches, and their community partnership initiatives mean you can feel good about supporting them. They also offer low calorie and kids' menus.