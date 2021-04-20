Cork Wine Bar
A Logan Circle neighborhood favorite, this inviting space serves more than 50 European wines by the glass and more than 160 bottles from small-producers in lesser-known regions throughout the continent like a white Larredya Jurançon, a Gros Manseng from southwestern France. Pair your wine with rustic, local, and seasonal American and European cheeses, charcuterie, and small plates such as chicken liver bruschetta, garlic and lemon spiked fries, or their signature "Avocado" with crushed pistachios and grilled bread. Insider tips: check the chalkboard behind the bar for the latest additions and suggested wine flights and ask about their monthly wine tastings and classes.