Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cork

1805 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Website
| +1 202-265-2675
Cork Wine Bar Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun, Tue 11am - 11pm
Mon 11am - 8pm
Wed, Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am

Cork Wine Bar

A Logan Circle neighborhood favorite, this inviting space serves more than 50 European wines by the glass and more than 160 bottles from small-producers in lesser-known regions throughout the continent like a white Larredya Jurançon, a Gros Manseng from southwestern France. Pair your wine with rustic, local, and seasonal American and European cheeses, charcuterie, and small plates such as chicken liver bruschetta, garlic and lemon spiked fries, or their signature "Avocado" with crushed pistachios and grilled bread. Insider tips: check the chalkboard behind the bar for the latest additions and suggested wine flights and ask about their monthly wine tastings and classes.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points