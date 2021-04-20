Corinna, ME
from the rearview mirrorA few years ago, my wife and I escaped the Arizona summer by going up to Maine: cool forests, lakes with bugs, potato fields--the landscape where my father spent his childhood...
On a country road we came across this farmhouse--no longer in the family--where he lived until his late teens. From here he would head south, then abroad, ending up in the Korean War.
Although he would never live in New England again, we visited Maine once when he was still alive--a father-son trip when I was in high-school. I'm so glad to have gone on that road-trip, and thankful to be able to re-trace it, even if only a little, years later.