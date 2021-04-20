Core BBQ Gargen & Bar Fujita Rd

Barbecue and Dancing by the Bay Though slightly difficult to find, once you arrive at Core (marked by tiki torches), you'll know you're in for a treat. Situated on the beach, Core's regular patrons go for the delicious and affordable barbecue and the nightly dance show that keeps the restaurant's atmosphere lively, friendly, and energetic.



The menu includes the Tumon Bay BBQ, complete with mussels and shrimp with a side of corn and salad. Couples can choose to share the Two Lovers Meal, which includes the restaurant's two bestsellers, lobster and steak. You can opt to order a la carte, too, with bacon-wrapped scallops and tuna sashimi on the list to choose from.



This versatile location is fit for a cozy, casual date. On the other hand, it is also suitable for a lively barbecue with the family as there is a small playground on the premises.



