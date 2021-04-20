Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cordon del Plata

Cordon del Plata, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
A Scenic Hike Luján de Cuyo Argentina

A Scenic Hike

Paso de la Carrera is a high valley located southwest of downtown Mendoza. Rising 6,400 feet above sea level, the area offers beautiful landscape views. Paso de la Carrera is known for its agriculture and cattle breeding. In the summer, you can spot gauchos (Argentine cowboys) strutting their stuff at festivals held in the area. Tour agency Discover the Andes offers a leisurely hike where you’ll pass grazing cows and horses. When you reach the top of the path, the guide will set up a picnic lunch with a panoramic view of the Cordón del Plata mountain range. info@discovertheandes.com; +54 9 261 657 1967

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points