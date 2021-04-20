Cordon del Plata

A Scenic Hike
Paso de la Carrera is a high valley located southwest of downtown Mendoza
. Rising 6,400 feet above sea level, the area offers beautiful landscape views. Paso de la Carrera is known for its agriculture and cattle breeding. In the summer, you can spot gauchos (Argentine cowboys) strutting their stuff at festivals held in the area. Tour agency Discover the Andes offers a leisurely hike where you’ll pass grazing cows and horses. When you reach the top of the path, the guide will set up a picnic lunch with a panoramic view of the Cordón del Plata mountain range. info@discovertheandes.com; +54 9 261 657 1967