Evening Fishing, Corcubión, A Coruña, Galicia, Spain.

Corcubión is a pretty little town on Spain 's west coast. We originally planned on staying for a night before continuing on to Cape Finisterre, but stuck around for three.Corcubión has a number of excellent cafes and restaurants, a quaint downtown, and a beautiful harbor. After snacking on tapas and paella all afternoon, we took an evening stroll on the beach, and got a few lessons in beach fishing.