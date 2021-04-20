Corazón de Maguey
Parque Centenario 9A, Coyoacán, 04000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5554 7555
Photo courtesy of Corazón de Maguey
More info
Sun 9am - 12am
Mon 12:30pm - 1am
Tue - Thur 9am - 1am
Fri, Sat 9am - 2am
Corazón de Maguey, Mexico CityOnce considered a poor man’s liquor, mezcal now stocks the top shelves of high-end restaurants and bars around the world. Sample the spirit, made from the maguey plant, on the open-air terrace at Corazón de Maguey. The mezcalería serves golden mezcals in traditional caligüey shot glasses alongside tlayudas, Mexican-style flatbreads.
