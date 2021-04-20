Where are you going?
Corazón de Maguey

Parque Centenario 9A, Coyoacán, 04000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5554 7555
Corazón de Maguey, Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun 9am - 12am
Mon 12:30pm - 1am
Tue - Thur 9am - 1am
Fri, Sat 9am - 2am

Corazón de Maguey, Mexico City

Once considered a poor man’s liquor, mezcal now stocks the top shelves of high-end restaurants and bars around the world. Sample the spirit, made from the maguey plant, on the open-air terrace at Corazón de Maguey. The mezcalería serves golden mezcals in traditional caligüey shot glasses alongside tlayudas, Mexican-style flatbreads.
Plaza Jardín Centenario 9-A, Coyoacán, 52/(01) 55- 5659-3165. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By Tanvi Chheda , AFAR Contributor
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

