coral tree tea house

2465-2499 Heritage Park Row
Website
| +1 619-291-5464
High tea in Old Town San Diego California United States

More info

Thur - Sun 11am - 5pm

High tea in Old Town

In the Victorian park of Old Town is the Coral Tree Tea House, so named because of the large beautiful coral tree right outside the front door.

They have an extensive tea menu and you can choose the High Tea, Queen's Tea, Cream Tea or Princess Tea. Each tea comes with a side of small finger sandwiches, baked goods and cream pots.

This is a unique way to spend the afternoon with a couple girlfriends to catch up on the latest goings on!

Tip: reservations recommended and come hungry!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
