coral tree tea house
2465-2499 Heritage Park Row
| +1 619-291-5464
More info
Thur - Sun 11am - 5pm
High tea in Old TownIn the Victorian park of Old Town is the Coral Tree Tea House, so named because of the large beautiful coral tree right outside the front door.
They have an extensive tea menu and you can choose the High Tea, Queen's Tea, Cream Tea or Princess Tea. Each tea comes with a side of small finger sandwiches, baked goods and cream pots.
This is a unique way to spend the afternoon with a couple girlfriends to catch up on the latest goings on!
Tip: reservations recommended and come hungry!