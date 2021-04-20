Sailing and Snorkeling on a Catamaran
If you like a small-group experience on the water, book a day trip on a catamaran. Coral Cats' catamarans are a great choice for a sail out to the Mamanuca Islands off the west coast Viti Levu, Fiji's largest island. You'll leave from Port Denarau and head past the islands of Malolo Lailai, Tavarua, and Namotu to the outer reefs, where snorkelers (gear included) can see an amazing array of tropical fish. A hearty barbecue lunch is served on Malolo Lailai, with time afterward to loll on the white-sand beach or swim. The crew make this a particularly joyful trip, especially for children, by sharing local lore and experiences.