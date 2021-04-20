Copper Restaurant & Dessert Lounge
3401 Esperanza Crossing #104, Austin, TX 78758, USA
| +1 512-215-3633
Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm
Cake Balls and Craft CocktailsCupcakes have had their day in the sun—the cake ball is the latest handheld dessert. Liberally coated with frosting, bite-sized, and almost too pretty to eat, you can order up a range of flavors: from seasonal pumpkin spice or gingerbread and white-chocolate peppermint, to classic red velvet or German chocolate. Chase the sugar rush with a Candy Girl cocktail, made with cotton candy–flavored vodka, champagne, and homespun cotton candy.
If the combo of dessert and drinks wasn't enough to lure you up to North Austin, Copper Restaurant and Dessert Lounge also has a full menu of savory eats (much of it locally sourced) and generous happy hours nightly. (Happy hour runs all night on Mondays and Tuesdays, so expect plenty of girls'-night and after-work crowds.)