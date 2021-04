Copper Restaurant & Dessert Lounge

Cake Balls and Craft Cocktails

Cupcakes have had their day in the sun—the cake ball is the latest handheld dessert. Liberally coated with frosting, bite-sized, and almost too pretty to eat, you can order up a range of flavors: from seasonal pumpkin spice or gingerbread and white-chocolate peppermint, to classic red velvet or German chocolate. Chase the sugar rush with a Candy Girl cocktail, made with cotton candy–flavored vodka, champagne, and homespun cotton candy.If the combo of dessert and drinks wasn't enough to lure you up to North Austin , Copper Restaurant and Dessert Lounge also has a full menu of savory eats (much of it locally sourced) and generous happy hours nightly. (Happy hour runs all night on Mondays and Tuesdays, so expect plenty of girls'-night and after-work crowds.)