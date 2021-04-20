Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Copper Restaurant & Dessert Lounge

3401 Esperanza Crossing #104, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Website
| +1 512-215-3633
Cake Balls and Craft Cocktails Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm

Cake Balls and Craft Cocktails

Cupcakes have had their day in the sun—the cake ball is the latest handheld dessert. Liberally coated with frosting, bite-sized, and almost too pretty to eat, you can order up a range of flavors: from seasonal pumpkin spice or gingerbread and white-chocolate peppermint, to classic red velvet or German chocolate. Chase the sugar rush with a Candy Girl cocktail, made with cotton candy–flavored vodka, champagne, and homespun cotton candy.

If the combo of dessert and drinks wasn't enough to lure you up to North Austin, Copper Restaurant and Dessert Lounge also has a full menu of savory eats (much of it locally sourced) and generous happy hours nightly. (Happy hour runs all night on Mondays and Tuesdays, so expect plenty of girls'-night and after-work crowds.)
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points