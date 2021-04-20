Copernicus Toruń Hotel

Toruń Copernicus Hotel
Named after astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, who was born in Toruń in 1473, the Toruń Copernicus Hotel slightly resembles a spaceship. Rooms are modern yet comfortable, and surprisingly spacious, while daily breakfasts are excellent, with fresh, high-quality products and delicious coffee. Guests can also look forward to a range of amenities, from the gourmet Salt restaurant (open on weekends) to a swimming pool, spa, salon, and even bowling alley. Just outside the hotel, a waterfront path runs along the Vistula River, offering the perfect place to stroll or jog each morning. The hotel is also just a short walk across a park to the lovely Old Town, making it the ideal base for experiencing Toruń’s many charms.