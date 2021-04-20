Where are you going?
Copenhagen's Electric Billboards

Ravnsborggade 18, 2200 København, Denmark
+45 35 37 77 77
Late-Night Lights Copenhagen Denmark

Late-Night Lights

I have no idea what the history, story, or background is for the brightly colored ads decorating the buildings at the start of Norrebrogade. They're a quirky mixture, seeming to date back to a different era.

If you find yourself walking along the lakes at night, it is well worth pausing to enjoy the multihued reflections that they cast across the lake. Some might call them light pollution, but I think they're charming and add to the ambience.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

