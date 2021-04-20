Copenhagen Jazz Festival
Summer in CopenhagenWhen the days get long, Copenhagen’s cobblestone streets blossom with bicycles, café tables, and jazz bands. Check out the lively music scene during the annual Copenhagen Jazz Festival. In between gigs, explore this compact capital on foot or bike, taking in the local shops and cultivating a decidedly Danish good time.
This appeared in the July/August 2011 issue.